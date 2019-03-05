Romelu Lukaku Rubbishes Talk of Rift With Paul Pogba on Social Media After Southampton Penalty

By 90Min
March 05, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has taken to social media on Tuesday morning to rubbish a report from The Sun which suggested he "had to be separated from Paul Pogba in a heated exchange" on Saturday afternoon.

The newspaper published a report that suggested the pair clashed regarding a decision over who should have taken a late penalty in the weekend win against Southampton, but the Belgian striker has denied any rift between him and his close friend.

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-MAN UTD

The Red Devils were up 3-2 late in the match against Southampton on Saturday night when a penalty was awarded for a late challenge on Marcus Rashford in the box. Lukaku was sitting on a hat-trick when Pogba stepped up to take the spot kick. Pogba missed the shot, but United held on for all three points.

According to the Sun, the two had to be separated in the dressing room after a conversation became heated about the dramatic moment in stoppage time. The close friends were reported to be have been calmed down by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Lukaku had already scored twice in the match, with his 88th-minute goal being the deciding factor in the end. Pogba, however, is the club's designated penalty taker.

A 'United source' told the newspaper: "It was quite a stern conversation and Romelu was clearly not happy about what Pogba had done.

“He was quick to remind Paul how much he had helped him when he fell out with Mourinho. It needed Ole to calm the situation down.”

The report said the manager quickly squashed the situation and reminded the squad they have many important matches coming up in the Champions League against PSG and the Premier League with Arsenal. 

Despite the newspaper's claims, the Belgian striker denied any rift between the players tweeting a flat denial of the whole situation. The same message was posted to his Instagram shortly after the tweet was published. 

United will have a tough fight to come back against PSG in the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday before they take on Arsenal in a match that could define their Premier League season. 

      Modal message