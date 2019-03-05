Serge Gnabry Signs New Long-Term Contract With Bayern Munich Until June 2023

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has officially signed a new contract with the club that will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena until the summer of 2023.

Former Arsenal winger Gnabry arrived in Munich in 2017 after Bayern bought him from Werder Bremen. The German international spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim and has become an important squad player in his first proper season in Bavaria.

"I feel really good here. I have a lot of fun with this team. I hope to win many titles and enjoy great moments. I'm looking forward to a good future with FC Bayern," the 23-year-old said.

Gnabry has featured in 21 of Bayern's 24 Bundesliga games so far this season, starting 14 of them. He has also been a regular in the Champions League and promises to only become more important when veteran pair Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery bid farewell to the club.

🗣️ @SergeGnabry: "I feel really good here. I have a lot of fun with this team. I hope to win many titles and enjoy great moments. I'm looking forward to a good future with #FCBayern."#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/ja974rD2f6 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 5, 2019

Despite Bayern enduring a difficult start to the 2018/19 campaign, Gnabry could still finish with a Bundesliga medal after a recent wobble from leaders Borussia Dortmund has seen the gap close.

Bayern have capitalised and are now level on points with Dortmund, behind only on goal difference, as they look to win a seventh straight BuLi title.