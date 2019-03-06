Arsenal Legend David Seaman Claims He Wants North London Rivals Tottenham to Win Champions League

Arsenal legend David Seaman has controversially claimed he would like to see north London rivals Tottenham win the Champions League this season.

The 55-year-old, who won nine major trophies during his 13-year spell with the Gunners, revealed that were Spurs to reach the final of this year's competition, then he would have no hesitation in supporting them.

When asked about the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino's side lifting the trophy in May, Seaman told talkSPORT: "I know, that'd be ace, wouldn't it!

"No seriously, I swear, I would want them to win. If they were in a final against a foreign team I would want Tottenham to beat them, no doubt about that.

"Say Tottenham were playing Bayern Munich, Barcelona, whoever – I would want the English team to win."

When questioned about his allegiance during Manchester United's 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, the former Arsenal goalkeeper insisted that he had supported the Gunners' English rivals.

He added: "Of course I did, there's no question about it.

"I played 75 times for my country, I'd want the English team to win. That's just the way I am."

After confirmation of Tottenham's progression into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday night, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all remain in with a chance of joining their Premier League rivals in the last eight of the competition.