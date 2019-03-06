Barcelona Include Youth Stars Riqui Puig & Oriol Busquets in Squad for Supercopa Against Girona

March 06, 2019

Youth players Riqui Puig, Oriol Busquets and Moussa Wagué have been included in Barcelona's squad which will face Girona in the Supercopa de Catalunya on Wednesday.


The fourth instalment of the competition - which Barça have won twice - sees Girona take on Ernesto Valverde's side at the 11,000 capacity Estadi de la Nova Creu Alta, the home of Segunda División side Sabadell.


Barcelona announced their travelling squad on Tuesday and it was confirmed that first-team defender Samuel Umtiti will return following his injury-plagued season which has seen the World Cup winner register just eight league appearances.


But also with the squad for the Supercopa de Catalunya are 12 playes from the Barcelona B side, including promising midfielders Riqui Puig and Busquets.

Juan Miranda and Chumi have previous first-team experience this season, while January signing Jean-Clair Todibo could be offered a debut following his arrival from Toulouse.


Barcelona have already booked a date with Valencia in the Copa del Rey final after comfortably getting past Real Madrid in the semi-finals, while Marcelino's just about edged past Real Betis.

The Blaugrana are top of La Liga, seven points clear of Atlético Madrid, and already have one foot in the next round of the Champions League even though they were held to a stalemate by Lyon in the first leg.

But Wednesday's Supercopa de Catalunya will offer Barça the chance to get their hands on silverware for the first time this season as well as secure a third title in the competition's history.

