Beppe Marotta Holds 'Cordial' Meeting With Mauro Icardi & Wanda Nara to Resolve Contract Saga

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Inter sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has met with both Mauro Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara in an attempt resolve the ongoing contractual saga between the two parties. 

Club, player and agent have had a very public falling out this season, which started with rumours of a rift in contract talks revolving around a buy-out clause and peaked with the Argentine being stripped of the captain's armband at San Siro. 

But now, as revealed by the club themselves on their official twitter account, repairs to the relationship are being made. In an official statement, Inter explained: "CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta met today with Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara. It was a cordial encounter aimed at finding a solution in the interest of all parties involved." 

Of course, the ambiguity of "finding a solution in the interest of all parties involved" can't be missed. There is no way of knowing, as of yet, whether this portends to fresh terms for the forward or pastures new. 

After scoring 29 goals in Serie A last season, landing him the Capocannoniere award alongside Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, Icardi has found it tough to replicate his usual shooting boots amid the upheaval this term. 

He has just 15 goals to his name from 28 appearances across competitions, though he has missed some gametime through injury, including the somewhat suspicious inflammation of his knee that has kept him out of the last five games. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

There had been reports emanating from Corriere della Sera that the Argentine had told Marotta, Luciano Spalletti and others on Tuesday "this is the last time I talk to you," in a heated meeting, where Nara was also allegedly pushing for the player's reinstating as captain alongside a public apology.

However, Wednesday's confirmed meeting seems to undermine such an encounter, or at least its significance. Despite this return to the negotiating table, it is still expected that the 26-year-old will miss Sunday's Derby with Milan.

