Brendan Rodgers Admits Leicester May Struggle to Keep Hold of Star Players This Summer

March 06, 2019

New Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confessed the club may have to fight to keep Harry Maguire and several other key players at the King Power Stadium this summer.

The England trio of Maguire, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison have been standout performers for the Foxes this season, despite the side enduring mixed fortunes. 

Their impressive performances have drawn the attention of a number of teams challenging at the top of the Premier League, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all being linked with potential bids.

United were ultimately unsuccessful as they tried to bring Maguire in last summer and are expected to make another approach at the end of the current Premier League campaign. Neighbours City are reported to be interested in a big-money move for left-back Ben Chilwell, whilst Spurs are monitoring Maddison's situation.


Despite the rumours, Rodgers insists he isn't concerned by interest from elsewhere. "They may well come in,” he said during an interview with the Leicester Mercury. "It doesn’t worry me. I think all you can worry about is that you make the team the very best they can be."


The former Celtic boss conceded there is a real possibility he may lose the England internationals, yet remained positive about the future. "You always have to be prepared for that moment as a club. It happens" he stated. "But at this moment in time, I’m thinking about the team, and making the best that we can."

Rodgers went on to highlight Maguire's exceptional displays for Leicester this term, discussing the skills that have made the centre-back a target at Old Trafford.

"He wins his headers, very powerful, he’s brave, he gets blocks in, but the type of game I have always promoted they need to have some comfort on the ball at the back, and he can step in, make passes, so he’s a big talent."

