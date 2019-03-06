Inter's Europa League Clash With Eintracht Frankfurt Declared by Police as a 'High Risk Game'

Frankfurt police have declared that Inter's first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League round of 16 is a 'high risk game', meaning there will be increased security checks and police presence.

The Bundesliga side's fans have been guilty of causing trouble on numerous occasions this season, with Eintracht supporters throwing guns and rockets at Lazio fans and police during the side's last Europa League match back on 13 December.



Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

German publication Kicker reports that the number of officials scheduled to be at the venue is unclear at the moment, but that Eintracht fans will be under 'special observation'.





The club was punished by the European Football Union in January after repeated fan riots, receiving a fine of €80k, and a spectator exclusion on probation.

The probationary period was set at two years, meaning that if any fan incidents occur within that time then Eintracht supporters may not be allowed to travel to future European games.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Adi Hutter's side have been in impressive form this season, finding themselves fifth in the Bundesliga after 24 games.

The club's 47 goals in the league means they have the joint-third highest goal-scoring record in the division, and remain just five points behind third-placed RB Leipzig.



Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Eintracht take on Inter on Thursday in the first leg their Europa League last 16 tie, before heading to San Siro a week later for the return leg.