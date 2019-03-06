Inter's Europa League Clash With Eintracht Frankfurt Declared by Police as a 'High Risk Game'

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Frankfurt police have declared that Inter's first leg clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League round of 16 is a 'high risk game', meaning there will be increased security checks and police presence.

The Bundesliga side's fans have been guilty of causing trouble on numerous occasions this season, with Eintracht supporters throwing guns and rockets at Lazio fans and police during the side's last Europa League match back on 13 December.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

German publication Kicker reports that the number of officials scheduled to be at the venue is unclear at the moment, but that Eintracht fans will be under 'special observation'. 


The club was punished by the European Football Union in January after repeated fan riots, receiving a fine of €80k, and a spectator exclusion on probation.

The probationary period was set at two years, meaning that if any fan incidents occur within that time then Eintracht supporters may not be allowed to travel to future European games. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Adi Hutter's side have been in impressive form this season, finding themselves fifth in the Bundesliga after 24 games. 

The club's 47 goals in the league means they have the joint-third highest goal-scoring record in the division, and remain just five points behind third-placed RB Leipzig.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Eintracht take on Inter on Thursday in the first leg their Europa League last 16 tie, before heading to San Siro a week later for the return leg. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message