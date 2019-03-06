Marcelo's Wife Hints at Imminent Real Madrid Exit in Social Media Post as Standoff Continues

The wife of Real Madrid defender Marcelo has posted on social media hinting that the Brazil international will leave the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has spent the last 12 years in La Liga having joined Real Madrid as a teenager from Fluminense. He's gone on to make 476 appearances for the club during that time, winning 20 major honours, including four Champions League titles.

But he's fallen out of favour under Santiago Solari this season and is now playing second fiddle to Sergio Reguilón, prompting questions to arise over Marcelo's future in the Spanish capital.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

And Marcelo's wife Clarice Alves has added fuel to the fire with her latest social media post, which appears to claim the defender will have to 'remove himself from the equation' at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"Know your worth," a picture Alves shared on Instagram reads. "When someone treats you like you're just one of many options, help them narrow their choice by removing yourself from the equation."

Marcelo has made just 13 appearances for Real Madrid in the league this season, with injuries seeing youth team star Reguilón promoted to Solari's senior side and starting nine of their last 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League.

It's been suggested that Italian giants Juventus are keeping tabs on Marcelo's situation at Real Madrid while they consider a move for the defender.

Los Blancos have already started planning for life without Marcelo in their ranks too, as the club have shortlisted Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico as a transfer target for the end of the season.