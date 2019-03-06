Marco Verratti Praises Thomas Tuchel & Reveals He Could Stay at PSG Forever Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Marco Verratti has opened up about dealing with serious injuries, the role his new coach Thomas Tuchel has played in his recuperation and why he could stay at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of his career.

Verratti was absent at the back end of last season and the start of this with a tear in his abductor muscle, but has returned to make 26 appearances across competitions and is showing signs of the form he showed throughout his rise ahead of the Champions League second leg with Manchester United.



PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

In an in-depth interview with Le Parisien, as quoted by France Football, the Italian spoke on how this period of absence affected him, saying: "I have suffered the past two seasons. I often played on drugs, I never felt good. Last season, I could not put strain on my adductors. The second operation changed my life.

"Now I feel good after matches, and I can play every three days without problems."

And he was full of praise for Thomas Tuchel, adding: "With him, it's as if we had known each other for a long time. All training is done with patterns found in the match. Nothing is left to chance. It makes you progress, learn things. It's really perfect, it simplifies our life.

"You find in the field what he told you in the meeting. That's why we have full confidence in him. We have a very sincere relationship with him. We really talk about everything. He does not judge you. We talk man to man, not coach to player. Everyone gives everything for him because we know that he will give everything for us."

Having been linked with many of the great and good across Europe throughout his career, the 26-year-old was naturally quizzed on his future. He responded by admitting: "I know that my agent (Mino Raiola) and the club talk to each other sometimes.

"But we did not sign anything. I still have many years of contract (until 2021). I have no problem signing a new contract. I can finish my career here, if the club wants it."