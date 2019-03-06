Mauricio Pochettino 'Expects' to Play Champions League Quarter-Final Home Leg at New Stadium

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that the home leg of Spurs' Champions League quarterfinal could be played in their new stadium, after the Lilywhites defeated Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening to advance to the next round of the competition.

Harry Kane scored the only goal to earn a 1-0 victory for Spurs in the second leg to win the tie 4-0 on aggregate, ensuring the Premier League side reached the quarter-final stage for only the second time in the club's history.

While Pochettino was keen to talk up Spurs' 'massive achievement' after the game, he revealed his hope for the club to compete with Europe's best on a regular basis.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "To move to the next level or the last level is not only to show a professional display like we did, we need to do more, to be in different positions.

"Of course it's so important to be in the quarter-finals but in the end you need to show more to be on the next level and to stay there.

"I don't know the gap we need to achieve but we are working hard to be there one day. The stadium will be such an important step for the club to try to be in a good position in the future."

Now with a quarter-final to prepare for, Pochettino also suggested that the home leg could be played in the club's new stadium, with the prospect of doing so an exciting one for all concerned.

He added: "I expect to play at the new stadium. We were talking yesterday with Daniel [Levy, Spurs chairman] and he was very positive. My wish is to play there.

"Before the game, we were sitting and listening to the Champions League song and we were talking and saying it will be amazing to be in the new stadium listening to that song. Now we are in the quarter-finals, we hope we can finish and listen to the song there."

Pochettino also took the time to lavish praise on his players for their efforts over the two legs against a side currently leading the Bundesliga.

He concluded, stating: "I feel very proud. I am more than happy for our players, the effort was brilliant, playing with much disadvantage with the first leg at Wembley and tonight I think it was an unbelievable effort. I want to congratulate my players, I'm very proud for our fans and the club."