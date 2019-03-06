Tottenham Hotspur Agree Deal to Sign Former West Ham Wonderkid Ferdinand Okoh

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

Tottenham have reportedly secured the services of former West Ham United starlet Ferdinand Okoh on a short-term deal.

The 15-year-old Nigerian was deemed surplus to requirements at the London Stadium club and was subsequently released. However, the midfielder has made significant improvements to his game since leaving the Hammers and now looks set for a trial period with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Following his departure from West Ham last year, Okoh enlisted the help of several well-respected trainers in an effort to develop his skill-set. The tactic appears to have paid off, with his range of passing and ability to disrupt opposition moves coming in for praise.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, he will be given a chance to prove himself in Spurs' youth setup, with the youngster likely to begin life in the Under-16 squad. At the end of the season the club will make a decision on whether to secure his signature on a long-term basis.


Okoh's marked improvement may leave his former employers ruing their hasty decision. The feisty central-midfielder evidently has the potential to compete at the top level and will benefit greatly from the guidance he will receive from Tottenham's academy coaches.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The highly-rated teenager is not the only player with Nigerian roots being brought in to Spurs' youth system. Derbyshire-born striker Kion Etete recently took part in a trial game for their under-18s, notching two goals in an impressive display.


The Daily Mail have indicated that Tottenham are monitoring his progress after the Notts County forward spent a week training with the club. If he continues to hone his skills the North Londoners may look to bring him in permanently. 

