Twitter Reacts to Insane First Half of Man Utd's Champions League Clash With PSG

They were given no hope by the press, but Manchester United look like they might just be in with a chance of pulling off a sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, after heading into half-time 2-1 up (still losing 3-2 on aggregate) in their Champions League last 16 clash.

Things got off to an absolute flyer for United, as their often maligned striker Romelu Lukaku capitalised on PSG defender Thilo Kehrer's horrific error - picking up his shoddy back-pass before rounding Gianluigi Buffoon and, admittedly rather clumsily, firing home after just two minutes. Understandable, Twitter exploded:

YOU BIG BEAUTIFUL FUCKING MAN — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) March 6, 2019

Oh My Lord!!! Get in!!! YES Big Rom!! pic.twitter.com/ZXC1W4te23 — Mᴀɴ Lɪᴋᴇ Rᴀsʜʏ¹⁰ (@rashydinho95) March 6, 2019

PSG were on the ropes, looking shell-shocked, but the Ligue 1 leaders managed to hit back soon after, after Eric Bailey appeared to suffer from a spontaneous bout of narcolepsy, allowing Juan Bernat to breeze past him a tuck the ball home from close range unchallenged. I





t's safe to say that fans weren't exactly impressed with his efforts...

Eric Bailly has given up defending for lent. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) March 6, 2019

Eric Bailly trying to defend like... pic.twitter.com/swbfJODGiP — ECFC Grecian (@EcfcGrecian) March 6, 2019

Eric Bailly sleeping, he is not a right back and it is costing us tonight. He is being left on an island by himself always against 2 and no one is helping. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) March 6, 2019

Things then got very, very exciting for United, as Lukaku once again came up with the goods, as he snuffled up Gianluigi Buffon's spilled save like a seasoned truffle hog, slotting home from a tight angle to send the away fans into absolute hysteria - and the Twitter faithful, for that matter:

Well this game’s a tad bonkers. A mistake from Buffon and Lukaku makes it 2-1. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 6, 2019

Lukaku walking in the locker room

pic.twitter.com/sgCh0eDO0T — TungZo (@TungaM2) March 6, 2019

Lukaku has deservedly got a lot of criticism this season but boy has he stepped up at the right time. He’s been aware, alert, quick off the mark, aggressive and clinical; especially tonight. Brilliant so far. Another couple in the second half please big guy! ;-) — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 6, 2019

Lukaku > Salah



Retweet to trigger a Liverpool fan. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) March 6, 2019





Lukaku with more goals in eight days than Alexis Sanchez has scored in his entire spell at United. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 6, 2019





