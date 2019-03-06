Twitter Reacts to Insane First Half of Man Utd's Champions League Clash With PSG

By 90Min
March 06, 2019

They were given no hope by the press, but Manchester United look like they might just be in with a chance of pulling off a sensational comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, after heading into half-time 2-1 up (still losing 3-2 on aggregate) in their Champions League last 16 clash.

Things got off to an absolute flyer for United, as their often maligned striker Romelu Lukaku capitalised on PSG defender Thilo Kehrer's horrific error - picking up his shoddy back-pass before rounding Gianluigi Buffoon and, admittedly rather clumsily, firing home after just two minutes. Understandable, Twitter exploded:

PSG were on the ropes, looking shell-shocked, but the Ligue 1 leaders managed to hit back soon after, after Eric Bailey appeared to suffer from a spontaneous bout of narcolepsy, allowing Juan Bernat to breeze past him a tuck the ball home from close range unchallenged. I


t's safe to say that fans weren't exactly impressed with his efforts...

Things then got very, very exciting for United, as Lukaku once again came up with the goods, as he snuffled up Gianluigi Buffon's spilled save like a seasoned truffle hog, slotting home from a tight angle to send the away fans into absolute hysteria - and the Twitter faithful, for that matter:



Stay tuned to 90min for the latest reactions to this enthralling Champions League clash!

