Arjen Robben Ruled Out of Bayern Munich's Champions League Clash Against Liverpool With Calf Injury

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has been ruled out of the club's Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Liverpool next week with a calf injury, while Kingsley Coman should be fit for the clash.

The first leg was a tight and tense affair, with the game at Anfield ending goalless. The Bavarian giants are in solid form at the moment, and look to be back in the Bundesliga title race after drawing level with Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.





They'll be confident of beating the Reds on their own turf, but will be wary of the counter-attacking threat Jürgen Klopp's side possess.

🗣️ Niko #Kovac: "@ArjenRobben injured his calf yesterday and won't make the squad. Kingsley #Coman is on his way and we're hopeful for #FCBLFC. Arjen definitely won't be ready for that game." #MiaSanMia #FCBWOB pic.twitter.com/DYrEgOZsyo — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 7, 2019

With less than a weak until the big game, Die Roten have announced (via their official Twitter page) the news that Robben will miss the match due to a calf injury, after he only recently returned to full fitness following a spell of fatigue. The extent of the injury is unknown, but the club seem confident that he won't play any part in their important match.

The good news for Bayern fans is that Kingsley Coman is in contention to play some part in the game, after recovering well from a muscle problem in his left ankle. The reoccurring injury has blighted the promising winger's career, but he now looks to be over the worst of it, and is back to full first team training.

Robben's loss will be a big blow the Bundesliga champions, as the 35-year-old is still an integral part of the squad despite his advancing footballing years. The Dutch dynamo hasn't featured heavily this season, but is very much a 'big occasion' type of player, and his invaluable experience of playing in high profile matches will be solely missed by his side.

In other news, Bayern have hit out at Germany national team manager Joachim Löw over the timing of his decision to indefinitely drop Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels, and Jérôme Boateng from the squad. The club claimed it was a poor time to make the announcement, given the series of season-defining matches lined up on their horizon.