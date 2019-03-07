Barcelona Make 'Radical' Change to Planned Camp Nou Renovation With Work to Last Until 2023

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Plans for the renovation of Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium have been altered, while planned work is set to begin in May 2020 and last until 2023.

Barça were given the green light for the plans to increased the capacity of Europe's biggest football stadium to 105,000, as well as adding a new roof and creating a 'sustainable' stadium last year, after the club reached an agreement with the local government on their 'Espai Barça' project.

Recently, it was also announced that the redevelopment would incorporate 5G mobile technology, making it the world's first stadium to do so.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the remodelling - which will occur between 2020 and 2023, without Barcelona having to find a temporary home in which to play - will now begin with the third tier of Camp Nou's grandstand, rather than the first tier as originally planned by architects Nikken Sekkei and b720 Fermín Vázquez.


Season ticket holders will be temporarily relocated to new seats while work goes on, and MD reports that the reason for the change of plans is that it is "necessary to build the third tier before collapsing the first, to make it more vertical, with fewer rows but with better visibility."

However, MD does concede that with the old roof removed during construction, fans run the risk of getting wet for a season-and-a-half while work is completed.


The reported completion date in 2023, after three seasons and four summers, is also a year later than previously officially suggested by Barcelona. 


Although the official estimate puts the cost of Camp Nou's redevelopment at €360m, the total budget for the 'Espai Barça' project, which includes a new indoor arena for the club's basketball, handball, roller hockey and futsal teams has also been estimated at €600m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message