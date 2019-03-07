Brian McBride Explains How His Old Side Everton Can Break Into Premier League Top Six

Former Everton striker Brian McBride believes that his old side have to work out how to replicate their performance from the Merseyside derby if they want to be able to break into the top six in the Premier League next season.

The ex-USA international only ever made eight appearances for the Toffees, on loan from MLS side Columbus Crew, but his four goals for the club helped quickly establish McBride as a fan favourite at Goodison Park.

The 46-year-old believes that Everton can still break the mould in the Premier League by finishing inside the top six, but insists that they have to perform like they did against Liverpool to stand any chance of returning to Europe.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

McBride, speaking exclusively to us-bookies.com, said: "It was a different intensity in the Merseyside derby, but when you see that, you need it in all games. If they’re looking to get in the top six they need that intensity and consistency each game.

"When Leicester won the league, they were committed from the first match to the last. Which is what you saw when Everton faced Liverpool. The intensity and pressing game was where it needs to be.

"It’s really difficult for clubs to break into the top six in the Premier League. But when it comes down to it, it’s about finding the right talent to spend money on.

"There’s been a lot of money spent at Everton, but you can see their ambition. Now they need to purchase the right personnel to push for the top six."

Everton are currently sitting behind the likes of Watford, Wolves and even West Ham in the race to be crowned as 'the best of the rest' in the Premier League, but in previous years they've finished within just a few points of the top six.