Kieran Trippier Emerges as Injury Doubt for Tottenham's Trip to Southampton With Muscle Strain

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier looks set to miss their trip to Southampton at the weekend, after the club revealed he is undergoing treatment for a gluteal muscle strain.

The 28-year-old has been a regular in the side so far this season, but sat out the 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday - leading to speculation about his fitness.

Spurs have now issued a brief update of his situation on Twitter, explaining that he is currently undergoing treatment for the issue. And while no timeline has been placed on his return, he is likely to at least miss the trip to Southampton on Saturday.

The club also confirmed that there are some concerns over Harry Winks, who was replaced after 55 minutes in Dortmund, and he will be assessed before a decision is made on his inclusion in the squad.

Meanwhile, there was also official confirmation on the situation surrounding Dele Alli, with the club saying that the midfielder has returned to training, as was widely reported last week.

Alli had been out since January with a hamstring injury, and while thought to still be off-the-pace with regards to his match fitness, he has resumed training and it seems a return to the first team picture is imminent.

It comes at a good time for Tottenham, who will be eagerly awaiting the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League next Friday, with the competition offering their last realistic chance of silverware this season.

Having confidently dispatched of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate, they have fallen ten points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City of late, so will be keen to get Alli back into shape for a run deep into European football's elite competition.