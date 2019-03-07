A Manchester United fan is reportedly undergoing emergency surgery in Paris after being stabbed in the chest by a taxi driver following the English team's Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain Wednesday night, according to Sky Sports.

The victim, 44, was in a taxi after the game traveling into central Paris from the Parc des Princes stadium when the driver reportedly took offense to the victim and the three other passengers singing in celebration of Man United's win.

Per reports, the driver pulled over to kick the passengers out of his taxi. He pulled out a knife and began threatening the female passenger in the group when the victim tried to intervene. The driver reportedly turned the blade on the male Man United fan and stabbed him in the chest.

A passing car helped rush the victim to the hospital where he underwent surgery Thursday afternoon to remove blood in his lung. He is being treated at the High Dependency Unit at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris.

French police have reportedly arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

Man United took down PSG 3–1 in the Champions League, winning on the away goal tiebreaker after a 3-3 aggregate draw to advance to the quarterfinals. Striker Marcus Rashford scored on a penalty kick in the closing minutes of the game to secure the win for United.