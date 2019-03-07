Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hails 'Fearless' Marcus Rashford on 'Typical Manchester United Night' in Paris

By 90Min
March 07, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed penalty taker Marcus Rashford's coolness under pressure, as Manchester United pulled off a historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Rashford's last minute penalty shocked the football world as it confirmed a 3-1 victory over PSG at the Parc des Princes to send United into the Champions League quarter finals on away goals, overcoming the 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.  

Romelu Lukaku double and Rashford late penalty, which was awarded after a VAR check, saw Solskjaer's side through against the odds in the most dramatic of circumstances.

As quoted by BBC, the club's interim manager called the evening a 'typical Manchester United night'.

He said: "It's a typical Manchester United night, we had a game plan, the players were really great, they were focused, they listened to all the instructions like in training, and on the pitch they knew that we had to defend well, very low.

"There’s always doubts. I was in the Champions League with Molde and we got a penalty in the last minute against Basel, and my player missed that penalty and we went out.

"So this time, of course normally Paul [Pogba] takes the penalties. Rashford is 21 and the pressure was on the boy, and there’s no nerves whatsoever. Fearless. Him and Rom were fantastic tonight."

There will of course be further calls for the Norwegian to get the job after the job he's doing at Old Trafford, but Solskjaer remained calm about his future.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He added: "We don't chat now, it's too noisy and there's a great atmosphere in there. Until the summer, we will see what happens."

Man Utd fans will have to wait till 15 March to see who they will play in the quarter finals of the Champions League.  

Soccer

