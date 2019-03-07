Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Can Go 'All the Way' in UCL After Dramatic Win Over PSG

Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his side can go 'all the way' in the Champions League, after they secured a famous comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the round of 16.

Having lost 2-0 to the Ligue 1 champions at Old Trafford, United looked all but out of the tie, and a brief early resurgence in the second leg looked to be halted when Juan Bernat cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's second-minute opener.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After Lukaku struck again, a stoppage-time penalty awarded by VAR afforded Marcus Rashford the opportunity to send United through on away goals, and he did so in emphatic style, securing one of the club's great European results in the process.

It came despite an extensive injury list drastically depleting Solskjaer's resources, and the Norwegian said after the match that his side always believed a comeback was on the cards, and now fancy themselves to win the tournament outright.

"We always believed," Solskjaer said, via Sky Sports. "The plan wasn't about having the ball and outplaying them, if you give this team too much space and time they can hurt you.

"You saw a couple of times in the first half when we missed out defensive shape. The plan was to be in the game with five minutes to go and it worked.

"I have got some fantastic memories, and that's what it gives you. It is special when you are a coach, doing it with your staff and the players. The dressing room was absolutely unbelievable, just to see the whole club together, with owners, ex-players, former managers.

"We can go all the way. Of course we fancy ourselves. We have to wait for the draw. We had loads of injuries and suspensions but that was maybe a good thing here today, as we had a fresh team with lots of energy. We knew we had to defend and be humble enough to work hard. All the teams that are through are quality teams."

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

The result served as United's record ninth successive away victory in all competitions, and made perhaps the strongest case yet for the Baby-Faced Assassin to take the job on a permanent basis, with the hero on the night Romelu Lukaku saying there is now 'no doubt' he will keep the job beyond the summer.