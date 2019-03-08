Chelsea vs Wolves: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, as the Blues look to build momentum following an impressive Europa League performance.

Maurizio Sarri's side have improved in recent weeks since their valiant cup final defeat to Manchester City and things are looking up for the under-pressure boss, sweeping Dynamo Kyiv aside on Thursday by three goals to nil.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Wolves are just one place behind Chelsea in the Premier League table, albeit by 13 points, but Nuno Espirito Santo has had a mixed bag of results leading up to this match. A shock defeat to bottom-placed Huddersfield was followed by a comfortable 2-0 win over Cardiff at the Molineux, as the race for the final Europa League qualification spot gathers pace.

It may not be the best time to face a confident Chelsea, but Wolves have already beaten the Blues this season and have taken points off five of the top six.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Check out 90min's preview of Sunday's clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 10 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 14:05 (BST)
Where Is It Played? Stamford Bridge
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event
Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns and Maurizio Sarri is expected to name his strongest possible lineup at Stamford Bridge. However, there is competition for places in several areas of the pitch.

Emerson Palmieri has seemingly displaced Marcos Alonso as the starting left back and the Italy international was rested for the Dynamo Kyiv match, as Sarri tries to navigate another 

congested month of fixtures.

Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley continue to high-five each other every week, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be hoping he can prove his full fitness and finally earn a starting spot.

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett picked up his tenth booking of the season against Cardiff, therefore ruling him out of their next two fixtures.

Fortunately for Santo, the Wanderers squad is fully fit and Chelsea fans can expect a very tricky afternoon.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.
Wolves Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jota, Jimenez.

Head to Head Record

Historically, this fixture is surprisingly very equal, with Chelsea edging the head to head record by two wins. However, Wolves have only beaten the Blues three times since 1983.

Earlier this season, a second half comeback earned Wolves three points at the Molineux, after Loftus-Cheek gave Chelsea the lead on a disappointing night for Sarri.

That night ended a run of four consecutive Chelsea wins over the Wanderers, with an aggregate score of 13-1.

Recent Form

The Blues all but booked their place in the Europa League quarter final after Thursday's comfortable 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv, thanks to another man of the match display from Pedro.

Chelsea have won three games on the bounce and performances are improving, as Sarri finally shows some flexibility with his tactics.

Wolves have won just two of their previous five, which will disappoint Santo given the lowly opponents faced. Fans will have expected the maximum of nine points from games against relegation candidates Cardiff, Huddersfield and Newcastle, but just four points were put on the board.

Here's how each time has performed in their last five fixtures:

Chelsea Wolves
Chelsea 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (7/3) Wolves 2-0 Cardiff City (2/3)
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (3/3) Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves (26/2)
Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (27/2) Bournemouth 1-1 Wolves (23/2)
Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City (3-4 Pens) (24/2) Bristol City 0-1 Wolves (17/2)
Chelsea 3-0 Malmo (21/2) Wolves 1-1 Newcastle (11/2)

Prediction

Wolves' record against the top six has been highly impressive this season, beating Tottenham at Wembley and taking points off Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

If the Blues can continue to build momentum and are on song on Sunday, there should only be one winner. But a congested fixture list may have tired a few legs and Wolves don't have much to lose at Stamford Bridge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The travelling fans should expect a goal, but whether it'll be a significant one is anyone's guess.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

      Modal message