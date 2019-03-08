Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita Rubbishes Rumours of a Move Away From Selhurst Park

By 90Min
March 08, 2019

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has alleviated worries that he is set for a transfer away from south London.

The Spaniard recently replaced Wayne Hennessey between the sticks for Roy Hodgson's team and has collected five clean sheets in 11 league appearances this season. Despite this strong showing in goal, it had been rumoured that Guaita was feeling homesick after joining from La Liga outfit Getafe in the summer and was looking for a move back to Spain.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But the 32-year-old addressed the speculation in a post on Twitter that left fans with little doubt over his commitment to the Premier League club.

"My family is Eagle," the Tweet read. "Let's go for the derby. We love this club and this team!"

The statement clearly demonstrates Guaita's intention to remain at Palace and continue his excellent run of form. It will be extremely pleasing news to the Selhurst Park faithful who have witnessed an upturn in their side's results that has coincided with the Spaniard being brought in for Hennessey.

He went on to emphasise how much he is enjoying life in England: "Very happy to be here. I am very happy to be here!"

He has made the number one jersey his own, becoming a pivotal player for Hodgson. Sharp reflexes and a commanding presence in the box have shored up the former England boss' defence, helping Palace to climb away from the relegation places.

The Eagles have picked up ten points from their last five league matches and also have an FA Cup quarter-final away at Watford next week to look forward to. Guaita will hope to maintain his recent fine form as he and his teammates look to secure Premier League survival as well as a semi-final spot at Wembley.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message