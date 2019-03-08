Isco Tells Agent to Contact Man City & Juventus to End Real Madrid Nightmare

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has reportedly told his entourage to contact Manchester City and Juventus to encourage a summer transfer, after becoming enraged by his continued shunning at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco has made just 16 La Liga appearances this season, with only five of them from a starting position, and just four appearances in the Champions League.



And this doesn't even account for the dramatic reduction of game time he has undergone since Solari's takeover, with just 528 minutes in 16 games under Santiago Solari, over 100 minutes fewer than he received in 10 games under Julen Lopetegui.

This has pushed the playmaker to the brink, and according to Calciomercato, he watched Tuesday's embarrassing 4-1 thrashing against Ajax from the comfort of his own home because he "did not want to be in the stands" and is "enraged" at being completely excluded from the squad.

And, within hours of his side's European elimination, he requested his representatives to make contact with both Man City and I Bianconeri in an attempt to push through a summer switch, having previously complained of his ill-treatment to club president Florentino Perez's right-hand man, Jose Angel Sanchez.

In that meeting, he is said to have felt "humiliated" by Solari's lack of respect, even going as far as to say he doesn't want "anything to do with the coach."

This rift has been growing for a while, and in early February the Spanish international publicly responded to a TV debate about the competitiveness of the Real squad and his place on the sidelines.

Totalmente de acuerdo con De la Red,pero cuando no gozas de las misma oportunidades que tus compañeros la cosa cambia... aún así sigo trabajando y luchando mucho a la espera de ellas! Hala madrid!!💙 — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) February 7, 2019

In a tweet from 7 February, he declared: "Totally agree with the network, but when you do not enjoy the same opportunities that your colleagues do it changes things... Still I keep working and struggling a lot waiting for them! Hala Madrid!"

The Citizens were linked with the player when he was at Malaga, while the Old Lady have been sniffing around the 26-year-old since his unhappiness in the Spanish capital first became apparent

