Islam Slimani Nearing Permanent Leicester Exit as Return to Sporting CP Looms

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani looks set to permanently end his nightmare spell at the club, with a move back to former club Sporting CP on the horizon.

The Algerian signed for the Foxes in a record £25m deal in 2016, but he failed to make the expected impact at the King Power Stadium. He netted just eight goals in 35 appearances and was loaned out to Newcastle, before enduring a similar fate this season at Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

His spell on Tyneside, as well as his most recent venture in Turkey, have been equally disappointing, with the 30-year-old scoring a mere five times in a combined 27 appearances.

He looks set to be given a lifeline by former employers Sporting CP, however, with Fotospor claiming that the Portuguese giants are keen to bring him back to the club for a reduced fee this summer.





Slimani is understood to be keen on a return to Lisbon, with his career at the King Power Stadium looking to be over.

VLADIMIR SIMICEK/GettyImages

Slimani has already informed both Leicester and Fenerbahçe that he does not intend to stay with either club after his current loan move expires. His desire to return to Portugal is his main motivation, though his disastrous goalscoring run is no doubt a factor in his decision to return.

The forward has been in contact with Sporting to make them aware of his wish to return, increasing the likelihood that a deal will be done. He enjoyed four excellent seasons for the club with an impressive record of 57 goals in 109 games suggesting it is a move that will satisfy both parties.