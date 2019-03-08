Leicester Scouts Spotted at Porto's Dramatic Champions League Win Over Roma

Several of Leicester City's scouting team attended Porto's dramatic match against Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Portuguese newspaper Record report that Foxes scouts were at the Estadio do Dragao to see Porto's dramatic win over the Italian side, which saw them strike late in extra time to secure a 4-3 win on aggregate.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Among those who could have caught the eye were striker Moussa Marega, with the 27-year-old Malian international bagging not only his sixth goal his last six Champions League games, but also provided an assist in an exceptional display.

With Jamie Vardy now 32, Marega could be an ideal signing for new Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers, who will play a very different style of football to what has been seen at the King Power in recent years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The scouting team would have also taken note of the performances of 26-year-old left-back Alex Telles, who scored the winning penalty for the Dragons, as well as Danilo Pereira, who did a superb job of controlling the midfield.

With Youri Tielemans only on loan from Monaco until the end of this season, Rodgers and his scouting department will be keen to strengthen in central midfield, with Pereira a possible candidate to fill that void.





The former Liverpool and Celtic boss will be keen to spend in the summer transfer window following a disappointing campaign, with Rodgers inheriting a team currently in the bottom half of the Premier League which also crashed out of both cup competitions earlier than anticipated.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Leicester signed Portugal international full-back Ricardo Pereira from the Portuguese champions for £22m last summer, and the 25-year-old proving to be a popular figure at the King Power this season.