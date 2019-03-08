Mark Lawrenson Hits Out at Criticism of 'Unlucky' Liverpool as Title Begins to Slip Away

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has rejected the stream of criticism that has come the Reds' way in recent weeks.

Jürgen Klopp's side have drawn four of their last five league matches, a sequence of results that has seen them replaced at the top of the Premier League by Manchester City. Much has been made of the situation, with numerous pundits and fans suggesting the German and his players have a weak mentality.



Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, Lawrenson has vehemently denied that this is the case, drawing attention to the Reds' poor luck in the recent stalemate against Everton.

"Liverpool dropped points in last weekend’s Merseyside derby but Mohamed Salah had two great chances and Fabinho wasted another good opportunity," he wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

"Eight times out of ten, they would score at least one of them and go on to win the game, but instead we get to hear a load of rubbish about how Klopp got things wrong and they are blowing the title."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Lawrenson continued, insisting that it has been a remarkable campaign overall for the Anfield outfit. They are currently just a single point off of City, and will travel to Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 next week with the scores level at 0-0.





He added: "If you had said at the start of the season that they would be in this position at the start of March, then everyone would have said 'wow'."