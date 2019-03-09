adidas to Pay Woman's World Cup Winners Same Bonuses as Male Competitors

By 90Min
March 09, 2019

Sportswear brand adidas have announced that their athletes on the winning FIFA Women's World Cup team will receive the same performance bonuses as their male peers.

The announcement comes just one day after it was revealed that the US female players filed a lawsuit against Adidas over allegations of gender discrimination - more specifically regarding equal wages and treatment.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The US are set to defend their Women's World Cup crown when the tournament gets underway on 7 June in France and ahead of the tournament in response to recent allegations, adidas look to have taken the criticism on board.

adidas posted an official quote from their Head of Global Brands Eric Liedtke on their Twitter page, claiming that they're set to pay their athletes who win the Women's World Cup the same bonuses that the male players receive for winning their respective competition. 

The quote read: "We believe in inspiring and enabling the next generation of female athletes, creators and leaders through breaking barriers.

Today we are announcing that all adidas athletes on the winning 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup team will receive the same performance bonus payout as their male peers."

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

With the tournament just months away, England look very strong having won the SheBelieves Cup, beating both Brazil and Japan whilst also securing a draw against the current World Cup holders USA. 


Although they will face some stiff competition in trying to snatch the trophy off the US, who head into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the competition having won their third World Cup in 2015.

