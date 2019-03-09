Liverpool hosts Burnley in a Premier League contest at Anfield on Sunday, March 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET.

Liverpool (21–1–7) recorded a strong 5–0 win over Watford last week before tallying a scoreless draw against Everton on Sunday. Liverpool has gone winless in three of its last four games and enters the weekend one point behind Manchester City (71) atop the Premier League standings.

Burnley (8–15–6) enters the weekend coming off back-to-back losses, the latest a 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace. The team sits in 16th place with just 30 points on the year.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com

