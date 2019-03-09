How to Watch Liverpool vs. Burnley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley on Sunday, March 10.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 09, 2019

Liverpool hosts Burnley in a Premier League contest at Anfield on Sunday, March 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET.

Liverpool (21–1–7) recorded a strong 5–0 win over Watford last week before tallying a scoreless draw against Everton on Sunday. Liverpool has gone winless in three of its last four games and enters the weekend one point behind Manchester City (71) atop the Premier League standings. 

Burnley (8–15–6) enters the weekend coming off back-to-back losses, the latest a 3–1 defeat to Crystal Palace. The team sits in 16th place with just 30 points on the year.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

More Soccer

