Liverpool Still Keen on Piotr Zielinski Despite Midfielder's Intentions to Remain at Napoli

Liverpool remain interested in signing Napoli's Piotr Zielinski, as the club continue to look to add a creative midfielder to the squad.

Zielinski, 24, has been linked with the Reds for several years now. Although the Polish midfielder played down talk of leaving the Naples-based in February, claiming he was 'happy' to remain at the San Paolo Stadium.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Despite voicing his intentions to remain in Italy, Calciomercato report that Liverpool will continue their pursuit of the creative midfielder, as they 'insist' on bringing the Polish international to the red half of Merseyside.

Zielinski has been at Napoli since 2016 after joining from fellow Serie A side Udinese, where he's gone on to make 130 appearances across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and provide ten assists, with former manager Maurizio Sarri once comparing him to Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

While signing Zielinski - who also has 41 caps for Poland's national team - would certainly help Liverpool as they look to add creativity to their midfield, something that Jurgen Klopp's side have been criticised for this season, they may fall short in their pursuit, with reports suggesting that he intends to extend his stay at Napoli, with his current contract set to expire in 2021.





Liverpool remain very much in the Premier League title race despite City overtaking them recently, with the Reds just one point behind Pep Guardiola's side currently. However, that gap could increase to four points by the time they face Burnley this weekend, due to the Citizens playing Watford a day earlier.