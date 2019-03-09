Romelu Lukaku's Change of Pre-Game Meal Tipped as Reason for Goalscoring Run

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku change of pre-match meal has also coincided with an incredible upturn in form, with the Belgian scoring six goals in his last three games.

The goals of the Belgium international have been crucial in helping United to three big wins in their season. Firstly, Lukaku's brace at Crystal Palace was followed by another against Southampton as he bailed United out as they faced a shock defeat to the Premier League strugglers.

MARTIN BUREAU/GettyImages

The Belgian also dispelled criticism that he’s not a 'big-game player' with an inspirational display in United’s famous Champions League comeback against PSG.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching surely also has something to do with it, the Daily Mail notes how Lukaku's change of pre-game meal from pasta to a ham and cheese omelette has coincided with his goalscoring run.

Lukaku previously admitted he bulked up too much before representing Belgium at the World Cup this past summer. He finished joint-second in the goalscoring charts for the tournament helping his side to a third-place finish. However, his league form suffered and Lukaku has reportedly been trying to shed the weight this season.

The Belgian had gone nine games without scoring for Manchester United prior to finding his recent golden form. Manager Solskjaer believes a switch in tactics that has seen Lukaku play up front alongside Rashford is also a key contributing factor to his deadly displays.

“We need Rom facing the goal and not with his back to it. He’s been asked to play wide a few times,” Solskjaer said. “We played with two up against PSG - him and Marcus Rashford - and they might form a nice partnership. I wouldn’t like to be a defender with those two running at me.”

Lukaku has found form at the perfect time for Manchester United after they faced their first setbacks under the new boss. The defeat to PSG and draw with Liverpool threatened to derail the impressive momentum that has turned their season around.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Those six goals in the space of three games have ensured Manchester United remain firmly in the running for a top-four Premier League finish and a place in next season's the Champions League.