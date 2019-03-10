Arsenal & Tottenham Set Their Sights on Newcastle United Defender Fabian Schar

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Arsenal and Tottenham are both looking to bring in Swiss defender Fabian Schar from Newcastle at the end of the season.

Schar joined the Magpies from Deportivo de La Coruna in July 2018 and has made a big impression on Tyneside this season, even collecting the Premier League goal of the month award for February.

Serena Taylor/GettyImages

Despite being a newcomer to the Premier League, Schar has no lack of experience in the top flight having played in La Liga and the Bundesliga for Deportivo and Hoffenheim respectively.

As reported by The Mirror, both north London sides have been tracking the defender since he was at Basel, and that he's made the step up and proven himself they are both looking to take a move for the Swiss international.

He's scored three goals this season and they haven't been simple goals either, he's grown  a reputation in Newcastle as a defender who likes to roam forward and can provide another attacking option with shots from long range.

Fabian Schar

Newcastle signed the centre half for what looks like a bargain at only £3m, and if they were to let him go they would no doubt make a huge profit which could potentially sign a replacement and more.

Arsenal have had troubles at the heart of defence with both Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos picking up injuries, while Spurs may be looking to refresh their back line over the summer

It would appear that Arsenal are in more need of a centre back, but if Spurs do register a serious interest in Schar, it may be because one of their star centre backs is sold in the summer transfer window.

