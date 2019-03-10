Chris Hughton Claims Brighton 'Weathered the Storm' in Derby Win Over Crystal Palace

By 90Min
March 10, 2019

Chris Hughton hailed his side's 'manly performance' in a satisfying away win against fierce rivals Crystal Palace. After winning the previous encounter at the Amex Stadium, Brighton completed a league double over Palace for the first time in 35 years. 

No one in history has scored more goals in this fixture than Glenn Murray, having played for both sides. The 35-year-old came back to haunt his former employers once again when he opened the scoring with a beautifully taken volley after a defensive mix-up.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The game was bogged in heavy challenges, one of which proved crucial as Davy Propper up-ended Andros Townsend in the area. Crystal Palace penalty king Luka Milivojevic stepped up once again to level the scores from the spot. 

Not to be outdone though, Anthony Knockaert produced a great bit of individual brilliance curling the ball beyond Vicente Guaita to restore Brighton's lead. Hughton praised his side for their strong performance in overcoming the setback. 

“It’s a manly performance, particularly conceding when we did in the second half," Hughton told the Guardian. "The place was rocking then. But we weathered the storm. We scored two excellent goals to win the game."

Hughton also heaped praise on goal hero Knockaert, whose inclusion in the game was controversial after a reckless challenge in the first 30 seconds. There was a strong case for a red card but the timing of the incident probably saved the Frenchman who was lucky to get away with just a booking. 

"We want to see that more often from Anthony Knockaert, with his ability. The goal caps a good all-around performance by him," he added.  [As for the red card]: “From where I was, and I was very close, no.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"I’ve always maintained you need 40 points. It might be less than that, but it’s our goal.” 

