Newcastle United Consider Re-Signing Andy Carroll on a Free Transfer at the End of the Season

Newcastle are considering a move to re-sign Andy Carroll at the end of the season on a free transfer after his West Ham contract expires.

The striker scored 11 goals in 19 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in the 2010/11 season before signing for Liverpool for £35m.

Carroll has been at West Ham since 2012, but with his contract expiring this summer a return to St James' Park could be on the cards.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

West Ham have the option to extend the striker's contract by another two years but Carroll could leave on a free at the end of the season if the Hammers opt against retaining the 30-year-old.

According to the Sunday Sun (via Chronicle Live), Carroll's Essex mansion is also now up for sale - a property that is just 20 minutes from West Ham's training HQ, a move which could mean he is thinking of leaving the London club.

The Magpies have monitored Carroll's situation last summer but decided against signing the number nine in favour of bringing in Salomon Rondon on loan, however Rondon's loan will be up at the end of the season and Newcastle may need a replacement in case they can't make the move permanent.

Speaking earlier this season, Carroll claimed that he wants to stay at West Ham but he is unsure if the club will extend his contract due to his wages.

"Yes, I want to stay and I want a new deal but I can’t really think about that every day," he said. "I’ve just got to play my football when I get the chance. I’ve got a two-year option at the end of the season so we’ll see what happens."