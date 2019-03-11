Andy Robertson Jokes That He Is Not Speaking to Sadio Mane After Incident in Liverpool Win

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson is not on speaking terms with Sadio Mane, following the Reds' win over Burnley on Sunday.

The left back performed well as Liverpool saw off a spirited Burnley, but was unable to cap his own fine display with a goal.

Despite falling behind to a freak goal by Ashley Westwood, Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to keep pace with Premier League leaders Manchester City and secured an ultimately comfortable three points. However, for Robertson it could have been even better.

Robertson is still looking for his first goal of the season and the Scotland captain was unhappy with Mane for snatching a chance from his path.

Mane's injury-time goal to seal the victory probably should have been his hat-trick clincher, after he was presented with a golden opportunity earlier in the match. However, the Senegalese forward wasted the chance - with Robertson left waiting in the perfect position to slot it home.

The full-back - apparently not over the incident - posted on Twitter and Instagram joking that he would not be speaking to his teammate for the next few days.

Now we look forward to Wednesday. Might just be speaking to Sadio again by then 🙄😂 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/PAcAvnklih — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) March 10, 2019

Robertson signed for Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 for just £8m and the 25-year-old has become one of the best bargain signings of recent seasons under Klopp. However, with just one goal in a Red shirt thus far, it's understandable why he would feel aggrieved by Mane stealing his opportunity.

Mane's brace did however clinch the game for Liverpool, which may help his case with Robertson, as they prepare for a daunting trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The first leg of the tie finished 0-0 at Anfield, which means Liverpool must score at the Allianz Arena if they are to stand a chance of progressing to the quarter final stage. Perhaps Robertson's chance to bag his first goal of the season will come in Munich.