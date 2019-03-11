Bayern Munich Duo David Alaba & Kingsley Coman Return to Training Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Bayern Munich have received a double injury boost ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last 16 clash against Liverpool at the Allianz Arena, with David Alaba and Kingsley Coman returning to first team training on Sunday.

The pair were both absent for their side's 6-0 hammering of Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday - a result which saw Bayern take top spot in the league - with Alaba sidelined through a tendon injury and Coman missing out due to a hamstring injury, which he suffered in last month's 1-0 win against Hertha Berlin.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Both - despite returning to training - remain doubtful ahead of the midweek visit of Liverpool, as their fitness will be continually assessed ahead of the crucial fixture.

The duo started the first leg of the last 16 tie three weeks ago, as the Bavarians managed a goalless draw on Merseyside, setting up a finely poised second leg in Munich.

Alaba had been somewhat of an ever-present in Niko Kovac's side this season, featuring 32 times.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

French winger Kingsley Coman however has experienced an injury interrupted campaign for the German champions, as he has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Bayern will however be sweating over the availability of attackers Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller for the showdown clash, after Lewandowski trained separately from the first team, and Muller missed Sunday's session due to family reasons.

The German side will however remain without Dutch attacker Arjen Robben and French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, as both are continuing their rehabilitation following long-term injuries.