Diego Godin Included in Champions League Squad to Face Juventus Despite Midweek Injury Scare

Diego Simeone has named Diego Godin in the Atletico Madrid squad set to travel to Turin to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spanish side head into the second leg with a 2-0 aggregate lead over the Italian champions. The first leg of the tie was littered with controversy as Alvaro Morata saw a goal disallowed before Los Colchoneros went ahead just a few minutes later. Atletico got their insurance goal courtesy of Godin in the 86th minute of the match.

Godin has captained the side in every Champions League match this season, and has played a vital part in their success since he arrived almost a decade ago. Alarm bells rang after the centre-back suffered a knock in training earlier in the week, re-aggravating a previous injury which kept him out for two weeks at the beginning of February.

The Uruguayan centre-back's quadriceps problem had left many supporters believing that he was doubtful to feature for Atletico on Tuesday night.

Godin's inclusion in the squad in good news for Los Colchoneros supporters as they head into the biggest match of their season thus far. The 33-year-old scored the second goal in the first leg round of 16 fixture with the Old Lady when he volleyed the ball home in the final five minutes fo the game.

With the defender absent from the squad in their previous match against Leganes, Atletico kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night. Despite the win, supporters know that Juventus provide a much bigger threat going forward as they boast the likes of Christiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, and Mario Mandzukic in the offensive third.

Godin's leadership will be paramount if the Madrid side is to hold onto their two-goal advantage.