FIFA President Giovanni Infantino Aims to Expand Club World Cup to 24 Teams from 2021

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed plans to reform the Club World Cup and abolish the Confederations Cup from 2021.

The new format of the Club World Cup would see it replace the Confederations Cup, an international tournament which takes place a year before each FIFA World Cup in the host nation, with the Club World Cup to be expanded from seven teams to 24, including 12 European teams.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

As reported by German broadcaster ZDF, Infantino wants to speed up the reform in order for the rebooted Club World Cup to take place for the first time before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brazilian FIFA Council member Fernando Sarney confirmed: "Yes, that's the way it will come about, we want to say goodbye to the Club World Cup (in its current format) and we will make that decision."

Francois Nel/GettyImages

The current format involves the winning club from each of the six continental confederations. Real Madrid were Europe's representative in 2018 following their third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy and Los Blancos are the current holders of the Club World Cup.

The tournament first took place in 2000 and Manchester United remain the only English club to have won the trophy, beating Ecuador's LDU Quito in 2008 thanks to a goal from Wayne Rooney. Chelsea and Liverpool have both lost in the final to Brazilian clubs Corinthians and Sao Paulo respectively.

Here we go! #FIFA is expected to announce a new Club World Cup with 24 teams that will kick off for the first time in June 2021. German broadcaster ZDF expects that the tournament will be introduced officially next Friday in Miami. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 10, 2019

UEFA has so far opposed the 2021 reform due to an already congested fixture list for European clubs, but Infantino is clearly very keen on pushing forward with the new Club World Cup, as plans for a global Nations League have reportedly been put on hold until a later date.