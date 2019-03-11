Jurgen Klopp Fires Man City Warning by Insisting 'Nobody Gets Rid of Us' After Win Over Burnley

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has fired a warning to title challengers Manchester City by claiming 'nobody gets rid of us', after he saw his side beat Burnley 4-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

It had started worryingly for the home side, falling behind to Ashley Westwood's fluke goal after six minutes but two goals apiece from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino sealed the win for the Reds. As a result, Liverpool move to within a point of City in the Premier League table with just eight games remaining. 

Speaking after the match, Klopp was full of praise for his side, citing their ability to balance all aspects of their game as the most pleasing factor in Sunday's win.

"The message for the day: nobody gets rid of us if we play as we played today," the German said, via the club's official website.

"We had the perfect mixture from fighting the opponent, fighting the circumstances, and playing football. I liked it. We have to make sure we stay in a really interesting competition at the top of the table."

Criticism has been aimed Liverpool's way in recent weeks, with a string of disappointing draws seeing them relinquish top spot in the Premier League to CityHowever, despite failing to score in three of the four matches prior, Klopp insisted confidence it not as issue for his side.


"We have no problem with confidence. We didn't have a problem with confidence after the Everton game. You don't have to think that everything you write has an influence on us. It's not like that. Most of the things are not interesting to us," he added.

"We score five and you make a big fuss and say we are the best attacking team in the world, then we score none and have an offensive problem. Today Mo Salah was the best player on the pitch and didn't score. We have no problem with confidence, we are in a good moment."

      Modal message