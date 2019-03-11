Newcastle's 3-2 Comeback Win Over Everton Saw the Magpies Finally Break an Unwanted Record

Newcastle United completed a historic 3-2 comeback win on Saturday when they hosted Everton at St James' Park.

After going down 2-0 to the visitors, the Magpies didn't have history on their side but they stormed back to claim three points, all but securing Premier League football for the club next season. A goal from Solomon Rondon in the 65th minute was the spark for the hosts and Ayoze Perez scored a brace in the last ten minutes of the match to complete the comeback.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The result broke a long-standing record for the club that supporters will be thankful to forget. The win against Everton was the first time Newcastle has come back from a two-goal deficit since October 2003 when they were managed by none other than the legendary Sir Bobby Robson.

Robson's squad included the likes of Premier League veterans Alan Shearer, Shay Given, and Gary Speed, among others. Newcastle have since struggled to acquire the star power that team boasted and have not claimed three points after going more than one goal down since a 3-2 win against Fulham in 2003.

3-2 - Newcastle United came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since October 2003 against Fulham under Sir Bobby Robson. Thriller. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2019

Newcastle's most recent triumph is a symbol of the squad's resurgence in the final third of the season as they have climbed out of the relegation zone and moved securely into mid-table within recent months. The club sat in 18th place following a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on 12 January and most supporters were preparing for a second season in the Championship in the last three years.

But the Magpies have since put together an impressive set of performances on Tyneside where they have won five games straight, including victories over Manchester City and the aforementioned triumph over Everton during that stretch.

The Magpies now sit six points above the drop-zone and the Toon Army can rest a little easier as their Premier League status seems to be safe for another season.