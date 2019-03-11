Nuno Espirito Santo Praises 'Fantastic' Wolves Performance During 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has praised his side's disciplined performance during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, adding that the players are devastated not to have won the game.

Chelsea dominated position but struggled to create many goalscoring chances, and it was Wolves who took the lead in the second half as Raul Jimenez finished off an impressive counter attack, However, they could not hold on for the victory, as a late strike from Eden Hazard salvaged a point for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Nuno was eager to highlight all the positive aspects of Wolves' performance, including the vocal fan support.

He said: "We performed well. We were very well organised, not allowing many things to Chelsea, who are a very good team with lots of possession of the ball. We closed the gaps, and stayed compact and tried to take our chances.

"I think in the second half we started really well, the goal came and then we stayed in shape until the last moment. That was the individual quality of a Chelsea player and allowed them to score.

"A lot of positives [from Wolves], very organised, always in shape, no space between us. It was very well done. Our fans enjoyed the whole game, always singing our songs like we were at home at Stamford Bridge. A real credit to us.

"The players are sad because we did a fantastic job, they had it, but this is the growing process and we have to bounce back and put the game of today behind our back and prepare for Saturday, another big fight."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The draw leaves Wolves in seventh in the Premier League, one point ahead of Watford in the pursuit of Europa League qualification. However, their attentions will now shift away from the league as they prepare to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

