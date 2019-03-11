Sergio Ramos Opens Up on Dressing Room 'Fights' and Deliberate Booking in Candid Twitter Thread

Sergio Ramos has assumed '200%' of the responsibility for his deliberate yellow card against Ajax in Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 first leg and the resulting second leg defeat, while playing down rumours of dressing room fights in an incredibly candid Twitter thread.

The Spanish defender pulled no punches in his criticism of this season, whilst confronting head on all of the issues that have plagued his side in an attempt provide answers following one of the worst weeks in the club's illustrious history.

As footballers we like to do our talking on the pitch but this season is not turning out that way.

Recent events have been disastrous and I’m not hiding. We are not hiding. We the players are primarily responsible and I, as captain, more than anyone. pic.twitter.com/QtooxgoJLY — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 11, 2019

What resulted was effectively a tell-all interview with himself on his official Twitter account, beginning with the proclamation: "As footballers we like to do our talking on the pitch but this season is not turning out that way. Recent events have been disastrous and I’m not hiding. We are not hiding. We the players are primarily responsible and I, as captain, more than anyone.

"That's why I thought that the most honest way to answer the questions that are circulating around us would be to tackle them directly. Was the yellow card in Amsterdam an error? Absolutely it was an error and I take the blame 200%.

"Why did you record the documentary? There are certain commitments made and it never remotely went through my head that the game could have turned out as it did. The recording itself was scaled down as the game went on."

Alright, here it is.



We've all asked the question, and now, @WilfredLaurence has the answers. Brilliant, funny read and the third in the Who Is to Blame? series for @90min_Football - this time featuring Real Madrid.



(Spoiler: It's Sergio Ramos)https://t.co/JofpG05mf2 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) March 6, 2019

"Did you argue with the President in the dressing room? Dressing room issues are discussed and resolved in the dressing room. There's no problem whatsoever and everybody has the same interest: Real Madrid.

"Did you address your teammates and criticise them? We always talk and motivate each other in the dressing room and always in a constructive way."

One of the primary allegations among these dressing room rumours was that he had gone at it with fellow veteran defender Marcelo, and Ramos explained: "Did you have a confrontation with Marcelo? We have exchanges in every training session. It's part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. Marcelo is like a brother to me.

Did you have a confrontation with Marcelo?

We have exchanges in every training session. It's part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. @MarceloM12 is like a brother to me. — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 11, 2019

"Why did you travel to Valladolid? Because I wanted to be close and support my teammates. What's happening with the coach? It’s a decision that’s not ours to make and in which we never interfere. We have enormous respect for the position and we always support the Real Madrid coach.

"These reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we're not going to let defeat stop us. It's our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve.

"And to remember that some of us are lucky enough to play for Real Madrid, some of us are lucky enough to form part of its history, but Real Madrid was, is and will always be Real Madrid. No one name makes the legend of Real Madrid, but we have all written that legend together."

Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope.

Madridista Commitment. #HalaMadrid — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 11, 2019

He finished his statement by affirming: "Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope. Madridista Commitment. #HalaMadrid."