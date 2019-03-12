Besiktas Manager Admits 'Something Is Wrong' With Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has admitted that 'something is wrong' with Loris Karius, after the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper dropped another clanger in a weekend win over Konyaspor.

Sunday night saw the German stopper let a shot from Omer Ali Sahiner squirm under his body in the first half of the 3-2 win, leading to jeers and heckling from his own side's fans for the remainder of the match – even if he wasn't at fault for the second goal.

ANDREAS HILLERGREN/GettyImages

Karius has looked a shell of his former self since his Champions League final horror show against Real Madrid, his lack of confidence has led to a number of errors in his time in the Super Lig, compounded by the scrutiny on him following last year's disaster in Kiev.

With more than a season left on Karius' loan deal with Besiktas, ESPN report that Gunes openly criticised the German for the first time on Sunday night, saying: "He was at fault for the goals he conceded. Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game."

Gunes did not comment on rumours that Karius had asked to be substituted at half time to shield him from the fans' derision, but added: "It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it's something we haven't been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this."

TERJE PEDERSEN/GettyImages

He continued: "Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn't worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga [Zengin] available I would play him."