Florentino Perez Suggests Real Madrid Could Try to Sign Both Kylian Mbappe & Neymar From PSG

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is holding out hopes of signing both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain - pointing out that the former may be persuaded by the reappointment of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane.

After a torrid season that began with the ill-fated spell of Julen Lopetegui and recently spiralled out of control under Santiago Solari, Real announced that Zidane would be returning to the Bernabeu on a new three-year deal, ten months after he announced his resignation.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters after presenting Zidane to the media, Perez admitted that the French manager could end up persuading Mbappe to make the switch over to the Spanish capital after the youngster has been continually linked with a potential move.

"Zidane’s French so maybe he could do something with Mbappe," Perez said with a laugh, as per Goal.

However, when pressed to elaborate on the potential of Mbappe joining Real, Perez instead responded: "Right now, all we are concerned with is ending the season well and start preparing for next season."

Mbappe is not the only PSG player who has been linked with a big money move to Real. Naturally, the world's most expensive player Neymar has repeatedly been touted as a top target for Los Blancos, with reports suggesting that the club could be prepared to shatter the world record fee PSG paid Barcelona back in 2017.

When asked which of the two PSG stars he would prefer to sign, Perez simply responded: "Both."

Neither player has categorically denied any rumours linking them with a move to Real Madrid, which could suggest that the ball will be in Los Blancos' court in the upcoming transfer windows.