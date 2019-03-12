Juventus Number 10 Paulo Dybala Set to Be Dropped for Atletico Madrid Champions League Clash

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Juventus number 10 Paulo Dybala is reportedly set to be dropped for his side's crucial second leg against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16. 

Dybala has been struggling for form in recent weeks, starting just one of the club's last five games in Serie A. But he remains one of I Bianconeri's most important players, and has featured in all but one of their European clashes this season, with just one of those six outings coming off the bench - the dead rubber against Young Boys. 

However, according to Italian football journalist Romeo Agresti, the Argentine forward is set to be excluded once again from the starting lineup for this season-defining clash for the Serie A leaders. 

In a tweet, Agresti reeled of the proposed starting XI for the game, which read: "Szczesny, Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Pjanic, Emre Can, Matuidi, Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Mandzukic."

As per this reported lineup, it will be Federico Bernardeschi who will be taking his place in the starting lineup, having impressed in his 90-minute showing against Udinese at the weekend, while Mario Mandzukic will occupy the other frontline role.

Another surprise inclusion could be the young wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who would be called into a more defensive full-back role in compliance with an expected 4-3-3 formation. 

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The Old Lady are without number one left back Alex Sandro, who is suspended, as well as

Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Douglas Costa, Sami Khedira and Juan Cuadrado, who are all injured to a varying degree. 

Massimiliano Allegri's side are 2-0 down on aggregate heading into the second leg, as they look to turn it around at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday night.

