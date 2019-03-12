Manchester United Planning to Finalise Permanent Appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer This Month

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Manchester United are hoping to finalise the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager this month, with the upcoming international break pegged as the perfect opportunity to complete what now looks like a formality. 

The Mirror report that Solskjaer will be rewarded for his remarkable work in turning around United's fortunes with a deal to keep him at Old Trafford beyond his current 'loan' deal, which runs until the end of this season. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

United will need to pay Molde a sum in the region of £8m to release the 46-year-old from his contract with the Norwegian club, but will look at that fee as a small price willingly paid if the former super-sub can help maintain the club's recent run of form. 

Solskjaer tasted Premier League defeat for the first time on Sunday when Arsenal beat his side 2-0 at the Emirates, having won ten and drawn two of his first dozen games back in the top flight – to go with three wins in the FA Cup and success on away goals in a Champions League round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain. 

From languishing well outside the race for the top four under Jose Mourinho, United now sit just three points behind third placed Tottenham – although Solskjaer called Sunday's defeat to Arsenal 'the lowest' his side have been since his arrival. 

"It has been fantastic so far," he said, "but today is the the lowest we have been because we lost and missed the chance to put pressure on Spurs. We have won games we have not deserved to win, and today we lost a game we did not deserve to lose."

