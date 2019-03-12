Real Madrid Make Their Move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard After Reappointment of Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are set to make a concerted effort to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard this summer, having moved closer to formalising their approach for the Belgium international.

Hazard has spoken about his interest in a potential move to the Bernabeu for a number of months now, and Monday's shock return of Zinedine Zidane to the Spanish capital – a man who Hazard has admitted on a number of occasions that he would love to work with – will only make him more keen to finally depart London this summer.

Eden Hazard has now been directly involved in 24 Premier League goals this season; no player has been involved in more this term:



⚽️ 13 goals

🅰️ 11 assists



Chelsea's saviour again. 😇 pic.twitter.com/Hfhg0FPFyx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

Chelsea now face a dilemma, with just a single season remaining on their star man's contract and little hope of convincing him to extend that deal if he has, as expected, set his sights on a move to the outgoing European champions.

The Telegraph report that the Blues will demand at least £100m to let him go this summer, working under the assumption that they will earn a temporary reprise from the ban on incoming transfers imposed on them by FIFA last month while they appeal the decision.

That temporary pause on the ban will allow the west London club to dive back into the market to spend the Hazard money on strengthening their side, adding to the already-agreed arrival of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

Both Hazard and Zidane have spoken of their respect for each other in the past, Hazard saying: “Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager. He was my idol. For sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream.”

Neymar when Zidane is back at Real Madrid and signs Eden Hazard: pic.twitter.com/gdICMmYeP3 — Rajan (@WhizKidTV) March 11, 2019

Zidane, for his part, said of Hazard in 2015: “After [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player. I love watching him because he is a player who creates things and it is often spectacular to see him play.





"Do I see him going to Real Madrid? Ask someone else. I love the player and that’s all.”