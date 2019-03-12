Samuel Umtiti Reveals How World Cup Win Led to Injury Nightmare This Season

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has claimed that playing through the pain barrier at last summer's World Cup has led to his injury problems this season.

Umtiti was an ever-present in the French side that achieved World Cup glory in Russia, but has only made ten appearances for the Spanish champions in this campaign due to fitness issues. 

The 25-year-old was out for six weeks between September and November, and for another 10 weeks after re-injuring his knee on his return against Atletico Madrid on 24 November.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"I had to work on strengthening my quadriceps and a whole chain of muscles [around the knee]," Umtiti told L'Equipe. "I had a big imbalance. I had had it for a while.

"I had to work three times harder to get back. During the World Cup, I didn't necessarily do what was necessary - or rather, things were done that I should have avoided.

"I have always been professional but there are protocols and certain things that you are asked to do even though they aren't necessarily good in the long-term. I regret those things a little bit.

Umtiti decided to undergo treatment in Qatar rather than surgery, but claims reports that Barça were angered by this decision were not true.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

He said: "The easy thing would have been an operation but I'm not like that. I'm strong mentally and I don't give up, even when it's tough.


"There were times when I said I should give up and have an operation. But I held out. During that time, I was quite cold and closed. I wasn't happy. I just wanted to get out of that nightmare.

"But contrary to what certain people have said, I have never been in conflict with my club over the steps to take. They have always listened to what I felt."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message