Vivianne Miedema Insists Arsenal 'Deserve' WSL Title & Gives Key Advice to Girls in Football

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has insisted that the Gunners deserve to finish this season as Women's Super League champions and is ready to step up to help the early pacesetters complete their objective, despite losing several key players to injuries.

Seeking their first WSL title since 2012, Arsenal are locked in a battle with Manchester City at the top of the table as the campaign nears what promises to be a dramatic conclusion.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal exploded out of the blocks back in autumn and appeared unstoppable. They have since slowed down, losing two of their last five league games, and have been pushed into second place by the Sky Blues, whom they also lost to in the recent Continental Cup final.

Injuries haven't helped, while top scorer Miedema, whose 16 WSL goals in 2018/19 is already a new single season record, has also been struggling for match sharpness in the New Year.

But, with Arsenal only two points behind City and with two games in hand on their title rivals, the prolific Dutch striker is still firmly eyeing silverware.

"Once players fall away, like Lia Wälti, Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs, you feel more responsibility. I am one of the players that needs to stand up and so far, luckily, we've been doing good enough. Things are in our own hands and hopefully we can win the title," she told The Guardian.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

"I came to England to win prizes. Last year we won the Conti Cup and this year from minute one our focus was on the league. A club like Arsenal needs to win prizes.

"We're doing well but we need to finish it off.

"We want to be playing in the Champions League and we want a bigger squad that can compete for all the competitions. But we need to win the league - and we deserve to win the league."

22-year-old Miedema, who will be at the 2019 Women's World Cup with the Netherlands this summer - she is already a Euro 2017 champion with the Oranje - also told an interesting story about how she continued to play with boys to a very high level in her youth.

Most girls will play with boys early in their football journey, but few continue after joining female teams. Miedema appears to be one of the exceptions and believes it has benefitted her.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I used to play at one of the highest levels of boys' football too," she said.

"I played against good boys, some of which are playing top-level football in Europe now, and that has really helped me. There's a big difference between playing with boys and with girls and I would always advise girls to play with boys."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message