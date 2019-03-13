Alisson Becker Plays Down Comparisons With Manuel Neuer Ahead of Champions League Second Leg

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker insists that it is still too early to compare him with Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer as the Germany international has proved himself as one of the best shot-stoppers on the planet over the last decade.

The Brazilian moved to Anfield from Roma during the summer transfer window and has helped give the club an extra layer of defensive stability this season, something which has placed Liverpool at the centre of a Premier League title race.

But Alisson doesn't believe that he should be compared with the likes of Neuer, adding that simply playing against the Bayern Munich star was a dream come true for the 26-year-old goalkeeper.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

"I can't compare myself with Neuer," Alisson said ahead of Liverpool's trip to the Allianz Arena, quoted by The Daily Mail. "He is one of the best in the last 10 years maybe he is the best one.

"He has won everything and I'm just starting. He is a reference for me and is a great guy as well. I have played against him, playing against him is a dream come true. I don't think I can compare myself with him.

"This is a consequence of what we do on the pitch. In the training ground every day I will work hard. I know I have to work hard, I am part of a big club who have big plans and have big goals.

Let's take a moment to appreciate the world class ability of Alisson Becker. I have absolutely no idea how he kept out Gomes' header in the first half but he gave us the chance to win the game. There's no better 'keeper in the Premier League right now. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) December 2, 2018

"I need to take this responsibility and take care of it. For this, I need to give my best, 100% on the pitch. To be the best in the world would be a consequence of this."

Although Alisson might want to avoid comparisons with the best goalkeepers in the world, they're inevitable due to the impact that he's had with Liverpool this season. Despite only playing four more games than Neuer, the Brazil international has actually registered six more clean sheets that the Bayern Munich captain this season.