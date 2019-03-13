Atlético Madrid Ace Santiago Arias Suffers Thigh Tear in Champions League Exit to Juventus

Atlético Madrid full-back Santiago Arias suffered a serious thigh injury during his side's Champions League exit to Juventus on Tuesday evening.

The Colombia international started in the right-back position for his side in last night's thriller in Turin, but was substituted off the field towards the end of the match. Soon after Arias left the field, Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal of the night, condemning Los Colchoneros to a 3-0 loss (3-2 agg.) which eliminated them from the competition.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Breaking the news on their official website, Atléti confirmed that Arias had suffered a serious injury, and said: "The Colombian [Arias] has a grade II myotendinous lesion in the thigh adductor muscles."





Central defender Stefan Savić - who didn't feature in the game - was also revealed to have picked up an injury, with the club continuing: "The Montenegrin centre-back has an elongation in the hamstring musculature of the thigh. Both players are pending evaluation, and have both undergone respective resonances at the University Clinic of Navarra."

📋 | PARTE MÉDICO@santiagoarias13 sufre lesión miotendinosa de grado II en la musculatura aductora del muslo

Stefan Savic padece una elongacion en la musculatura isquiotibial del muslo.

➡ https://t.co/G1bETMn4g4 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) March 13, 2019

The news will come as a major blow to Diego Simeone's side, as they look to keep up the pace in La Liga's title race. As things stand, the club are seven points off current leaders Barcelona, and losing two important defenders will certainly hamper their chances of chasing down the Catalan giants in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Atléti ace Antoine Griezmann claimed his side "screwed up", following their dramatic exit to the Serie A serial winners. The 2018 World Cup winner said his side picked a poor occasion to not be at their best, and that it was unacceptable for the team to throw away a two goal advantage in the second leg.