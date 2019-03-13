Atlético Madrid Ace Santiago Arias Suffers Thigh Tear in Champions League Exit to Juventus

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Atlético Madrid full-back Santiago Arias suffered a serious thigh injury during his side's Champions League exit to Juventus on Tuesday evening.

The Colombia international started in the right-back position for his side in last night's thriller in Turin, but was substituted off the field towards the end of the match. Soon after Arias left the field, Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal of the night, condemning Los Colchoneros to a 3-0 loss (3-2 agg.) which eliminated them from the competition.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Breaking the news on their official websiteAtléti confirmed that Arias had suffered a serious injury, and said: "The Colombian [Arias] has a grade II myotendinous lesion in the thigh adductor muscles." 


Central defender Stefan Savić - who didn't feature in the game - was also revealed to have picked up an injury, with the club continuing: "The Montenegrin centre-back has an elongation in the hamstring musculature of the thigh. Both players are pending evaluation, and have both undergone respective resonances at the University Clinic of Navarra."

The news will come as a major blow to Diego Simeone's side, as they look to keep up the pace in La Liga's title race. As things stand, the club are seven points off current leaders Barcelona, and losing two important defenders will certainly hamper their chances of chasing down the Catalan giants in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Atléti ace Antoine Griezmann claimed his side "screwed up", following their dramatic exit to the Serie A serial winners. The 2018 World Cup winner said his side picked a poor occasion to not be at their best, and that it was unacceptable for the team to throw away a two goal advantage in the second leg.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message