Barcelona will host Lyon in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 13.

The French side limited Barcelona in a 0-0 draw in the first leg, on Feb. 19. This was also the last time Barcelona failed to win a match in all competitions, having won four straight since including two wins over Real Madrid. Lyon has continued to hold steady in third place of Ligue 1, although it will be coming off a disappointing draw at Strasbourg last Saturday.

The La Liga leaders will be the favorite at home, but they will have some work to do against a tricky Lyon side and must guard against away goals, which would tilt the scale in Lyon's favor in the event of a scored draw. Lyon is still undefeated in Champions League play (one win, six draws) and did a good job of neutralizing Barcelona's potent attack in the first leg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.